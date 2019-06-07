First graduates of AIFC Bureau - Public Administration Academy joint programme received qualification certificates

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The first certificates from the hands of the AIFC Chairman of the Board Kairat Aitekenov and Rector of the Presidential Academy of Public Administration Altair Akhmetov were given to the representatives of regional government agencies from the East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda, Akmola, Aktobe, and Turkestan regions. In total, 15 students attended the "Master of Public Administration" and "Doctor of Public Management" programs of the Presidential Academy of Public Administration, who will apply their knowledge in their fields, a press release from AIFC reads.

The practical course was designed to involve representatives of the government in the global financial industry and accelerate integration processes in the field of corporate governance, green and Islamic finance, financial regulation and strategic management.

Kairat Aitekenov, First Deputy Chairman of the AIFC Board said: "The AIFC has a lot of directions, but this course is very important for us because it provides good integration with a large system of state administration. Achieving the country's sustainable economic development mainly depends on the formation and implementation of state policy. In this regard, a special role is given to increasing the capacity of public servants. Continuing professional development of civil servants is the most important factor in effective public administration. Today it is important to develop and implement innovative educational programs for professional training, paying particular attention to the practical orientation of the gained knowledge".

"This kind of training today is vitally important, since these are people who will shape the policy in the upcoming years and their competence, awareness of the activities of the Astana International Finance Center is crucial. I want to say that the development of the AIFC is not only a matter of colleagues who work in the center, but it is also our common business. Ultimately, this is a strategic direction, which is vital and necessary for our country," Altair Akhmetov, Rector of the Presidential Academy of Public Administration, said.

The uniqueness of the course is that the training of civil servants is not focused on theory, but is aimed at obtaining practical skills and is one of the first initiatives implemented on the basis of the AIFC Bureau.



AIFC. The Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) was established at the initiative of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev. The constitutional law on the creation of the AIFC was signed on December 7, 2015. The goal of the AIFC is to create a leading center of financial services at the international level. The objectives of the AIFC are to assist in attracting investments into the country's economy, creating an attractive environment for investing in the financial services sector, developing the securities market of the Republic of Kazakhstan and ensuring its integration with international capital markets.

www.aifc.kz



The AIFC Bureau (BCPD Ltd.) specializes in preparing for international professional certifications using the best international practices in the field of continuing professional development in order to expand human resources and form a pool of international professionals from local specialists to work in the AIFC eco-system and on the open market.



The Presidential Academy of Public Administration is the only higher education institution in the country that provides training, retraining and advanced training of civil servants. Conducts fundamental and applied research on the problems of state management and state services, prepares proposals for government. It publishes research papers, educational and methodical programs and textbooks on the main problems of state and local government.