First ‘green’ waste recycling plant to be built in Astana in 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan plans to build a ‘green' waste recycling plant in 2017, Kazinform reports citing the press service of NC Astana EXPO-2017.

The facility will be built in the vicinity of Astana. Its annual capacity is expected to make 160 tonnes of waste which will be recycled into biofuel.



Eggersmann Anlagenbau Kompoferm GmbH is the investor and contractor of the project. The company has already built 800 waste recycling facilities across the world.