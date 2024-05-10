EN
    First group of Turkish Pilgrims arrives in Madinah under Makkah Route Initiative

    
    Photo credit: SPA

    The first group of pilgrims from Turkiye arrived at Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah, as part of the Makkah Route initiative, SPA reports.

    The initiative, launched by the Ministry of Interior, is part of the broader ‏Pilgrim Experience Program, which falls under Saudi Vision 2030.

    Under the Makkah Route Initiative, pilgrims complete all necessary procedures, including electronic visa issuance, biometric data collection, and airport departure checks in their home country. Health requirements are verified, and luggage is coded and sorted based on pre-arranged transportation and accommodation in Saudi Arabia.

    Upon arrival at Madinah's Airport, pilgrims are transferred directly to buses designated for travel to their residences in Makkah and Madinah. Service agencies ensure luggage delivery directly to their accommodations.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
