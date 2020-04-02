EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:15, 02 April 2020 | GMT +6

    First humanitarian aid from China arrives in Almaty

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The first humanitarian aid of medical protective equipment from behalf of China’s Government arrived at the Almaty International Airport.

    China sent coronavirus diagnostic tests, infrared thermometers, disposable gloves, boot covers, medical overalls, glasses and other medical protective equipment. The weight of humanitarian aid is 500 kg.

    Notably, Japan and Turkey also recently sent humanitarian assistance to Kazakhstan.


    Tags:
    Almaty China Healthcare Coronavirus для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!