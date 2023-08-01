EN
    16:48, 01 August 2023

    First-in-history World Schools Team Championship to start in Aktau Aug 3

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On August 3-8, the city of Aktau on the Caspian shore will host the first-in-history World Schools Team Championship. The participants of this unique event will be ordinary schoolchildren who love chess and do not attend chess clubs or sections, Kazinform has learned from the Chess Federation of Kazakhstan.

    The championship organizers are the International Chess Federation (FIDE) and the Kazakhstan Chess Federation. The main partner and general sponsor is Freedom Holding Corp. The akimat of Mangistau region supports the event.

    The competition is organized in two age categories: U12 and U18. As many as 300 participants from 50 countries including Paraguay, Peru, Madagaskar and São Tomé and Príncipe are expected to come to the event.

    Kazakhstan will be represented at the championship by 10 schools from 6 cities:

    IT School-Lyceum, Aktau

    Marabayev School Lyceum No 7, Aktau

    Mahatma Gandhi Specialized Lyceum No92, Almaty

    FIZMAT, Almaty

    Nazarbayev Intellectual School of Physics and Mathematics, Almaty

    School-Lyceum No72, Astana

    FIZMAT, Astana

    Bilim-Innovation Lyceum, Atyrau

    School-Lyceum No8 for Gifted Children, Pavlodar

    Zholdasbekov IT-Lyceum No9, Shymkent

    The opening ceremony will take place on August 4, at 11:00 am at the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan House of Friendship.

    The venue is the Halyk Arena Palace of Sport.


