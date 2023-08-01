First-in-history World Schools Team Championship to start in Aktau Aug 3

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On August 3-8, the city of Aktau on the Caspian shore will host the first-in-history World Schools Team Championship. The participants of this unique event will be ordinary schoolchildren who love chess and do not attend chess clubs or sections, Kazinform has learned from the Chess Federation of Kazakhstan.

The championship organizers are the International Chess Federation (FIDE) and the Kazakhstan Chess Federation. The main partner and general sponsor is Freedom Holding Corp. The akimat of Mangistau region supports the event.

The competition is organized in two age categories: U12 and U18. As many as 300 participants from 50 countries including Paraguay, Peru, Madagaskar and São Tomé and Príncipe are expected to come to the event.

Kazakhstan will be represented at the championship by 10 schools from 6 cities:

IT School-Lyceum, Aktau

Marabayev School Lyceum No 7, Aktau

Mahatma Gandhi Specialized Lyceum No92, Almaty

FIZMAT, Almaty

Nazarbayev Intellectual School of Physics and Mathematics, Almaty

School-Lyceum No72, Astana

FIZMAT, Astana

Bilim-Innovation Lyceum, Atyrau

School-Lyceum No8 for Gifted Children, Pavlodar

Zholdasbekov IT-Lyceum No9, Shymkent

The opening ceremony will take place on August 4, at 11:00 am at the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan House of Friendship.

The venue is the Halyk Arena Palace of Sport.