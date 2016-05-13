EN
    16:59, 13 May 2016 | GMT +6

    First judo academy opens doors in Almaty city

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The first National Judo Academy built with the financial support of President of the Kazakhstan Judo Federation Kenes Rakishev has been unveiled in Almaty city today.

    "Opening of the academy that meets international standards is of paramount importance for the country in general. Some $2.5 million of private investment was earmarked for the construction," akim (mayor) of Almaty city Bauyrzhan Baibek said at the opening ceremony.
    The new academy will be open both for professional athletes and kids willing to get free judo training.
    Participating in the opening ceremony was President of the International Judo Federation Marius Vizer who praised Kazakhstan for investing into the development of healthcare and sports despite global financial crisis.
    "The academy will contribute to further development of judo in the country and better performance of your athletes in the international arena," Mr. Vizer added.
    Minister of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Mukhamediuly also attended the opening ceremony.
