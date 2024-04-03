EN
    10:15, 03 April 2024 | GMT +6

    First Kazakh Senate Speaker passes away

    Baigeldi Omirbek
    Photo credit: Kazakh Senate's press service

    An outstanding statesman, the first Speaker of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan (1996-1999), Omirbek Baigeldi has passed away today in Astana, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Senate’s press service.

    Omirbek Baigeldi  was born in 1939 in Dzhambul region, KazSSR.

    Omirbek Baigeldi served as the deputy of the Parliament of Kazakhstan of the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th convocations. He worked at the Senate for more than 16 years.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
