First Kazakh woman conquers Everest

The Kazakh Everest Team which includes major Maksut Zhumayev, instructor of the Mountain Training Center of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, and Anar Burasheva, climber and sky runner, conquered Mount Everest (8,848 meters), Kazinform News Agency reports.

As the team’s press service informed citing Seven Summit Treks company, the team reached the peak May 12 at 07:25am Nepal time.

Due to extreme weather conditions, like snowstorm at an altitude of more than 8,000 meters, most of the expeditions turned back. Five countries’ alpinists only managed to reach Everest. Among them are our Kazakhstanis Anar Burasheva, first Kazakh woman who ascended the highest peak of the Earth, and merited Kazakh climber Maksut Zhumayev, who conquered Everest for the third time, the press service of the expedition said.

Photo credit: Kazakh Everest Team

It took the team five days to reach Everest. The climbers left the base camp at an altitude of 5,350 meters on May 7. Then they passed through the Camp 1 (6,100 meters), Camp 2 (7,100 meters), and Camp 4 at an altitude of 8,000 meters, and after then reached Everest Mount at an altitude of 8,848 meters.

Photo credit: Kazakh Everest Team

The team hoisted Kazakhstan’s National Flag on Everest.

Photo credit: Kazakh Everest Team

Anar and Maksut are staying at the Camp 4 at an altitude of 8,000 meters for restoration. Their condition is reported to be satisfactory, however they are exhausted and need to gain strength for a decisive descend to the base camp. As soon as the team arrives in the base camp, and as soon as they check in with us, their statements on ascend will be officially announced.

Photo credit: Kazakh Everest Team

On April 6, the Kazakh Everest Team began their journey to the planet’s highest peak – Mount Everest. The ascend is dedicated to the Great Patriotic War heroes – Sagadat Nurmagambetov, Rakhimzhan Koshkarbayev and Aliya Moldagulova. The expedition is led by legendary climber Maksut Zhumayev, Major of the Mountain Training Center of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan. The team consists of seven people including experienced climber and sky runner Anar Burasheva.

Anar Burasheva ‘s achievements include ascents to the local peaks of 1b, 2a and 2b category, mounts Talgar, Mont Blanc and Kilimanjaro. She holds a number of awards from 42km Thian Shan Trail, 35km Tengri Ultra race, Almaty Semi-Marathon, 42km Irbis race, 30km Red Planet Race, 42km Almaty Marathon, and 60km Madeira Island Ultra Trail.