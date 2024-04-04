First Kazakh woman set to conquer Everest

The Kazakh Everest Team led by legendary climber Maksut Zhumayev, Major of the Mountain Training Center of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, is set to conquer the highest peak of the Earth, Mount Everest, starting April 6, Kazinform News Agency reports.

As the press service of the Ministry of Defense informed, the ascent will honor the Great Patriotic War heroes Sagadat Nurmagambetov, Rakhimzhan Koshkarbayev and Aliya Moldagulova.

The goal of the expedition is to hoist the Flag of Kazakhstan on Everest, at the height of 8,849 kilometers.

“We have to write a new page in the history of the country, and to inspire the younger generation of athletes,” Maksut Zhumayev said adding that he backs the idea of gender equality even in extreme sports.

Among the team members is skyrunner athlete Anar Burasheva.

Anar Burasheva is an experienced skyrunner and pacer whose achievements include ascents to the local peaks of 1b, 2a and 2b category, mounts Talgar, Mont Blanc and Kilimanjaro. She holds a number of awards from 42km Thian Shan Trail, 35km Tengri Ultra race, Almaty Semi-Marathon, 42km Irbis race, 30km Red Planet Race, 42km Almaty Marathon, and 60km Madeira Island Ultra Trail.

She says this will be a unique experience of concentration, will and overcoming oneself. “I feel I am ready to pass this route. I believe women must conquer new niches in the modern world, expand the borders of their own dreams and opportunities,” she notes.

The weather conditions on Everest are extreme, with stormy winds and frosts at -50°C, avalanches, rockfalls, ice cracks and snowfalls. As per the plan, the ascent will last for 12–16 hours, while it will take 6–8 hours to descend.