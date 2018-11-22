First Kazakhstani duo to skate at Tallinn Trophy 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM From November 26 to December 2, Estonia will host Tallinn Trophy 2018 International Figure Skating Competition, Kazinform learnt from Olympic.kz.

Kazakhstan will be represented there by Aiza Imambek (women's), Artur Panikhin (men's), Nikita Manko (men's) and Zhansaya Adykhanova-Abish Baikanov duo.



According to chief coach Quralay Uzurova, all the athletes will perform new programmes. "For Aiza Imambek the event will be the first official tournament after the Olympic Games. We have also prepared good programmes for Manko and Manikhin. Zhansaya and Abish will be the first Kazakhstani duo at the event. We see their potential," she said.



Kazakhstani athletes will also vie for medals at the Zagreb international tournament in early December.



Tallinn Trophy is ISU sanctioned International Figure Skating Competition held from 2014.