First Kazakhstani grain sent to China’s Shandong

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is set to develop agricultural cooperation with China’s Shandong province as part of the agreements signed during the meeting of Kazakh Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev and Lin Wu, the CCP Secretary of Shandong province.

The sales between Kazakhstan and the Chinese province made 2 billion US dollars last year.

The new container train with the first batch of 1,300 tons of Kazakhstani grain left Almaty for Jinan.

Besides, the countries target to increase farm product exports as Kazakhstan’s Prodcorporation and Binzhou Zhongyu Foods signed a memorandum to export 200,000 tons of Kazakhstan’s grain to China. The sides also focused on joint agro-industrial scientific activities. The Kazakh minister briefed on the country’s agrarian universities and their work directions. He stressed the need to boost academic mobility, and scientific internships for the teaching staff, scientists of research institutes, and students. The Kazakh Agro-Technical Research University and Shandong Academy of Agricultural Sciences signed a memorandum to carry out collaborative research and development in the seed industry. In conclusion, the minister called Chinese businessmen to open joint processing enterprises in the territory of Kazakhstan.

This January-June the farm produce sales between Kazakhstan and China reached 578.5 million US dollars that is 72.7% more as compared to the same period in 2022.