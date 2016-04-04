First launch from Vostochny Cosmodrome to be insured for $2.13 mln

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Roscosmos State Corporation for Space Activities announced a tender for the right to sign an agreement on insuring the launch of the carrier rocket Soyuz 2.1a from the Vostochny Cosmodrome for 146.7 mln rubles ($2.13 mln), according to the statement on the public procurement website published Monday.

In addition, Roscosmos announced an open tender for the right to provide insurance for launch facilities of the carrier rocket Soyuz 2.1a at the Vostochny Cosmodrome for 89 mln rubles ($1.29 mln).



The results of the tenders will be announced on April 22.

Head of the Corporation Igor Komarov told journalists earlier that the first launch from the Vostochny Cosmodrome could happen in the second half of April. "We suppose that if all the tests are successful, this (the launch) will take place in the second half of April," he said on the Rossiya 24 TV channel.



Acting head of the Federal Space Agency Alexander Ivanov told journalists at the cosmodrome that the launch date would be specified by the state commission based on the results of complex tests at the spaceport's launch pad area.

Komarov added that the Roscosmos expected the new Vostochny Cosmodrome to be "heavily loaded" with commercial launches in 2018-2020.



"In 2018-2020, the Cosmodrome will be heavily loaded with commercial launches," he said.

The Cosmodrome is expected to reach its full capacity in 2018, when it will carry out at least 5 launches. "We will be reaching full capacity in 2018... In 2018, we hope to reach at least 5 launches. In the future - 8-19 launches a day not only under the federal space program, but commercial launches as well," Komarov said.



The construction of the Vostochny spaceport near the settlement of Uglegorsk was launched in 2010. The total area of the spaceport is about 700 square kilometers. The cosmodrome will comprise two launch pads, the aerodrome, plants for the production of fuel components, 115 km of roads and 125 km of railways and other facilities.



The first launch from the Vostochny cosmodrome was preliminarily scheduled for December 25, 2015. "As of today, the launch date is set for December 25, a source in the space rocket industry told TASS.