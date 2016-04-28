First launch from Vostochny Cosmodrome

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Roscosmos launched of a Soyuz-2.1a rocket, carrying three satellites, at 05:01 a.m. Moscow time (02:01 GMT) on Thursday.

The head space part with "Volga" unit and three satellites in due time separated from the third stage of "Soyuz-2.1a", RIA correspondent reported.

The launch, initially set for April 27, was postponed due to construction delays.

​Vostochny has been under construction since 2012 and is expected to reduce Russia's dependency on the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan.

According to Roscosmos, the postponement was not connected to spaceport infrastructure and was not the result of human factors.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin is watching the launch with Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin, who oversees the space industry, head of the Roscosmos state corporation Igor Komarov, the commander of the Space Forces Alexander Golovko.

Source: Sputniknews.com