First loss of Astana-Tulpar in UEFA Cup elite round

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana-Tulpar grabbed its first win in UEFA Cup elite round in futsal being held in Italy, Vesti.kz says.

In the second match, the Kazakh team played vs. Macedonian Zelezarec and lost 6:4. Noteworthy to say, that the players of Astana-Tulpar outclassed their opponents by 2 points (0:2), but couldn't retain the score and were defeated as a result. The next match Astana -Tulpar (1) will hold against the leader of the Italian Pescara group (3) scheduled for November 15.