First made in KZ cars with ERA-GLONASS enter the market

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - A ceremony of handing the keys to the first owners of cars made in Kazakhstan and equipped with the ERA-GLONASS/EVAK alarm button took place in Ust-Kamenogorsk.

Saloon LADA Vesta and crossover LADA XRay were the first offers of the domestic car industry, equipped with the emergency services, according to Kazinform correspondent.

President of JSC Azia Auto, Yerik Sagynbaev, noted cars equipped with emergency buttons save thousands of lives every year.

JSC Azia Auto began production of the latest LADA models in December 2016. Vesta and XRay come in as the first models on the EAEU market which are equipped with ERA-GLONASS/EVAK system. As is was said earlier, Technical Regulations of the Customs Union require that starting January 1, 2017 all cars in the Union are equipped with emergency systems.