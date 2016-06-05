First major trophy for Muguruza after stunning Serena Williams at Roland Garros

PARIS. KAZINFORM World No. 1 Serena Williams fell out of favor in title vying for the third major in a row after beaten in straight sets in the French Open final on Saturday.

Spaniard Garbine Muguruza, just 22 years old, stunned the 34-year-old defending champion 7-5, 6-4 at Roland Garros to claim her first Grand Slam title.

Less than a year ago, Muguruza lost to Williams in the Wimbledon final, the only other major final of the Venezuela-born player.

Saturday's match in Court Philippe Chatrier lasted just one hour and 43 minutes as Muguruza denied the top seed a record-tying 22nd Grand Slam trophy.

The Spaniard, reckoned "Dark Horse" in the 2014 French Open where Muguruza ousted Williams in the second round, got off to a flying start, breaking the American first in the first set.

Williams did break back, but her opponent broke again in her final service game to take the set 7-5.

The second set went in favor of Muguruza till a late fight back from Williams made her work for victory.

Before Saturday's match, Williams had fallen a stunning loss to Roberta Vinci in the semifinal at last year's U. S. Open before another surprising defeat to Angelique Kerber at Australian Open in January.

The last time Williams lost at three major tournaments in a row was in 2014, when the losing streak led to a rededication to her craft, with the biggest change of which was to start working with her current coach, Patrick Mouratoglou.

Muguruza, who's as powerful as Williams, had only her previous best results at Roland Garros lying in the quarterfinals in 2014 and 2015.



Source: Xinhua