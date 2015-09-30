First match of UEFA Champions League in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana FC will have the first home game in the history of Kazakhstan within the UEFA Champions League on September 30, Vesti.kz informs.

Astana will compete with Turkish Galatasaray for the first points in the UEFA Champions League. The match will take place in Astana Arena Stadium. The beginning is at 10 pm, Astana time. TAN channel will broadcast the match live.

It should be noted that book-makers thinks that the most possible result of the game is a 1:1 draw.

Both team lost in the first tour of with the same score 0:2, Astana lost to Benfica and Galatasaray lost to Atletico.