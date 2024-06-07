First multi-modal cargo transit carried out through Trans-Afghan Corridor

KTZ Express and JSC QazTrade in partnership with Pakistan’s National Logistics Corporation carried out the first multimodal transportation of cargo through the Trans-Afghan Corridor, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy.

“The multimodal transportation route through Afghanistan and Pakistan to the UAE’s Jebel Ali port was piloted as part of cooperation in development of export potential, by JSC KTZ Express and JSC QazTrade in partnership with Pakistan’s logistics operator National Logistics Corporation,” the Kazakh company said.

Two trucks 21 tons each departed from the Pavlodar Special Economic Zone on April 27, towards Zhetygen Trade and Logistics Center, where cargo was transferred into two FEU containers. The containers were loaded onto the trucks with a container trailer and sent to Pakistan’s Karachi Port.

The cargo arrived in Karachi within 20 days having covered the distance of 4,900 kilometers.

On June 1, the containers were loaded onto a feeder vessel and arrived at the Jebel Ali Port on June 3.

The overall delivery time made 38 days. 60 containers are planned to be transported by the route in June-July, KTZ adds.