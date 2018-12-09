First National Tourism Awards winners announced in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On December 8 Astana hosted the 1st National Tourism Awards ceremony, Kazinform reports.

The event brought together the leaders of the country's tourism sector, public figures and heads of governmental and private organizations, bloggers and mass media.



The organizers - Kazakh Tourism NC and Tourism Industry Committee of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism - hope the NTA ceremony will become an annual prestigious tourism competition.





This year's awards were presented in 17 official and 2 special nominations.



The applications were submitted from September 20 to November 15, 2018 on www.tourismawards.kz website.



The applicants were eligible to choose one nomination only.



The winners of the first stage of the competition were chosen by the experts representing sectorial unions and public organizations.



The participants of the second stage were evaluated by the population by online voting held from November 20 to 28, 2018 on www.tourismawards.kz website.



Final decisions on the winners were taken by the jury based on the results of experts' assessments and online voting.



According to the organizers the award is called to boost development of domestic tourism and promote high tourism culture, growth of professionalism of the tourist organizations and upgrading the quality of tourism services.









The winners are:

Best Tourism Product for Foreign Travelers - Around Almaty (LLP Raft Almaty)



Best Tourism Product for Domestic Travelers - Campit (LLP Campit)



Best Business Hotel - SAAD Hotel LLP (Marriott Astana)



Best Hotel for Tourists - Hilton Garden Inn Astana



Best Regional Hotel - Jumbaktas Hotel



Best Health Resort - Okzhetpes Almaty



Best Hostel - Triumph Astana Hostel



Best Children and Youth Tourism Project - Cis-Urals Children Tourism (West Kazakhstan Center for Children and Youth Tourism and Ecology)



Best Tourism Idea - Indigo Bay International Festival



Project of the Year - CityPASS Kazakhstan



Best Instagram Account - Ulan Alimbek



Travel Photographer - Sergey Kolesnikov



Best Article about Tourism in Kazakhstan - Madina Ashilova "The Valley of the Castles, ‘Fallen' Land and Kazakh Arizona..."



Best TV Project on Tourism - Outdoor.kz



Best Internet Project on Tourism - TourCenter



Best Guide - Erzhigit Dzhumadilov



Best Tourist Company - SkyWay LTD



Besides, Vladimir Vukolov and Dagmar Schreiber were awarded prizes for the contribution of tourism development and popularization.



