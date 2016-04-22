LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM - The first official trailer for much anticipated action spy thriller film Jason Bourne hit the web on Thursday (April 21).

Matt Damon returns to play the role of the CIA's most lethal former operative in the fifth film in the Bourne film series. Julia Stiles will reprise the role of Nicky Parsons. The film also stars Academy Award winners Tommy Lee Jones and Alicia Vikander as well as French actor Vincent Cassel.

The film will hit theaters on July 29, 2016.

The first film of the film series The Bourne Identity was released back in 2002 and grossed $214 million worldwide.



Source: buro247.kz