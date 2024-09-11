First phase of solar panel installation completed in Jordanian municipalities

The Jordan Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Fund (JREEEF), part of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, has successfully completed the first phase of a project to install solar energy systems across municipalities in the Kingdom, Petra reports.

The initiative, carried out in partnership with the Italian Ministry of Environment and Energy Security, was fully funded by a grant totaling JD 460,000.



The project’s initial phase included the installation of 29 solar systems, with a total capacity of 650 kilowatts, in municipalities across the Kingdom. This phase is expected to result in annual savings of at least JD 198,000 for the municipalities involved.



A statement issued by the Ministry on Wednesday highlighted that Al-Shoubak Municipality has already benefited from the project, with an estimated annual saving of JD 18,500 following the installation of a 100-kilowatt system at the main municipal building. The system is projected to generate 156 megawatt-hours of energy annually.



Adel Al-Rafay'ah, the Mayor of Al-Shoubak, commended the support provided by JREEEF, which has been instrumental in helping municipalities and other development sectors reduce operational costs.



He added that the savings generated from the solar system will be reinvested in improving infrastructure and services for residents, contributing to local economic growth and making it easier for citizens to access services.



Rasmi Hamzeh, Executive Director of JREEEF, emphasized that the project is designed to help municipalities reduce their electricity expenses while improving the services they offer. The initiative supports Jordan's broader goal of promoting clean, sustainable energy. The program's annual savings will enhance municipalities' ability to deliver better services to their communities.



Hamzeh also announced that the project is ongoing, with the second phase set to begin soon. This next phase will involve the installation of 163 solar systems across 144 municipal buildings in 100 municipalities, with a combined capacity of 3.292 megawatts. The second phase is expected to cost JD 2 million and be completed by 2025.



Over the past nine years, JREEEF has implemented a variety of successful programs and projects across multiple sectors in Jordan's governorates. These initiatives, which have involved a total investment of approximately JD 100 million, continue to contribute to the country’s shift towards renewable energy and increased energy efficiency.