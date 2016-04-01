First pictures of ‘Besh in the U.S.A.’ campaign (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Watch these pictures of the "Besh in the U.S.A." campaign launched by the U.S. Consulate in Almaty. "Check out new ‪#‎beshintheusa photos! Your pictures will not just be featured on our Facebook page, but can also be picked up by local media. We have 45 more states to cover till the end of the year. So HURRY UP! Send us your pictures to [email protected] or post to Instagram with our hashtag. Become a star of culinary diplomacy with #beshintheusa!‪#‎uskz25 ‪#‎kazinusa," a message from the Consulate reads.

The “Besh in the U.S.A." campaign was launched in early March and covers all 50 states. As per the campaign rules, everyone may join it just taking a picture of Americans and Kazakhstanis sharing beshbarmak and emailing the pictures to [email protected]. The name of the U.S. state must be indicated on the photo or in its description and the photos must be posted on Instagram.

Beshbarmak (Besh) is a traditional Kazakh dish made of meat and hand-made pasta. The term "beshbarmak" means "five fingers", since the dish is eaten with one's hands. Meat is boiled and then chopped with knives and mixed with boiled hand-made pasta and spiced with onion sauce. Beshbarmak is usually served in a big round dish.



























Photos were taken from the official Facebook account of the U.S. Consulate in Almaty