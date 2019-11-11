First President holds telephone talks with Vladimir Putin

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a telephone talk with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, Kazinform reported with the reference to the press service of Elbasy.

The interlocutors discussed preparations for the upcoming meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in St. Petersburg.

Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin also exchanged views on pressing issues of the regional and international agenda.