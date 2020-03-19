First President laid foundation for Kazakhstan’s development, view

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Economy is the backbone, the country’s development fully depends on economic development,» ex-president of the Trade Unions Federation, public figure Abelgazi Kussainiov said.

Everything was ruined a fter the USSR collapse and ten-year crisis, including human resources, bankruptcy and unemployment. People changed their occupations. Since 2000 the economy rose for the first ten years. The whole cities were built. Today the capital numbers one million of people.

According to him, economic growth let implement various programs, as well as the industrialization program. More than 2,000 km of roads were built. Transport infrastructure development let reduce tariffs, cut transportation time, gave multiplicative effect and an opportunity to promote the country’s economy. Kazakhstan established the oil fund.

«We overcame two crises; the third global crisis was triggered off by coronavirus causing collapse in many countries around the world. The reserves accumulated allowed the country overcame the difficulties. The First President, Nursultan Nazarbayev, laid the foundation for the country’s development,» he resumed.