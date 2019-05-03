First President of Kazakhstan receives Literature Museum director

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan-Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev has received director of the Auezzov Literature and Arts Institute Ualikhan Kalizhanov, the press service of the First President of Kazakhstan-Leader of the Nation reports.

The latter reported on the institute's current scientific research.



The Leader of the Nation noted contribution of the academician to the development of the country's literature and arts and thanked him for fruitful work for the sake of the country's prosperity.