First President of National Olympic Committee passed away

Kazakhstan deeply regrets over premature death of the first President of the National Olympic Committee - Timur Kamalovich Dossymbetov.

At the age of 25 Timur Dossymbetov became the first world champion in modern pentathlon.

Since 1990 his life had been closely connected with the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan. Hundreds, even as much as thousands of sports and cultural events, were held in Kazakhstan under the aegis of the NOC. Under his leadership the Kazakh sportsmen partook in seven winter and five summer Olympics, six summer and five winter Asian games, winter and summer youth Olympic and Paralympic games, Asian Para Games, Asian Indoor Games, Islamic Solidarity Games, Central Asian and East Asian Games and in various international starts held under the aegis of the NOC.

In 2011 Astana and Almaty cities hosted VII Asian Winter Games with the direct involvement of the NOC.

Timur Kamalovich Dossymbetov was born on December 17, 1957 in Alma-Ata, the Kazakh SSR. He was a Merited Master of Sports of the USSR in modern pentathlon (1982). He was a member of the USSR national teams ( 1974 - 1984 ), winner of the USSR State TV and Radio Super Cup (Moscow, 1981), Champion of Mexico (Mexico Open Championship, 1981), winner of the Winter Championship (Tallinn, 1982), World Champion (Rome, 1982 ), repeated prize-winner of the Spartakiad of the Peoples of the USSR, multiple champion and prize-winner of international tournaments. In 1990 he assumed the post of the first President of the Kazakhstan National Olympic Committee (1990). He held the post of the Deputy Chairman of Dynamo Kazakh Physical Training and Sports Agency and first Vice President of the Kazakhstan National Olympic Committee. In August 2002 he was reelected the President of the NOC.

Until very recently, T. Dossymbetov held the position of the Secretary General and Vice President of the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

Awarded with medals “Astana” (1998), “10 Years of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan” (2001) and other state and governmental awards.