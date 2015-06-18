First President of Tatarstan gave interview to Kazakhstan channel

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - First President of Tatarstan Mintimer Shaimiyev gave an exclusive interview to Kazakhstan channel, where he shared his view about the indicators of Kazakhstan development. M. Shaimiyev talked to correspondent of Kazakhstan channel Nurtas Soltanuly.

Kazakhstan and Tatarstan are Turkic nations tied not just by the common history but by trade and economic relations as well. Therefore, Tatarstan always monitors what is going on in Kazakhstan. According to M. Shaimiyev, Kazakhstan has had great achievements in a short period of time. This is the result of Leader of the country Nursultan Nazarbayev and nationwide support of his policy.

"We care about development of our close neighbor and brotherly nation - Kazakhstan. I know that Kazakhstan has joined the top 50 most developed countries ahead of schedule. This is a great achievement. Kazakhstan has a great human potential, huge scientific and technological capacities and resources. Being a smart politician Nursultan Nazarbayev managed to put together all these factors and make them work for the good of the country. The presidential elections held in the country in May demonstrated once again a high level of people trust in their leader," Minimer Shaimiyev noted.

It is no coincidence that Kazakhstan is on this way of development, the First President of Tatarstan thinks. Kazakhstan has always had right goals, directions and a good plan. Five institutional reforms is a logical continuation of the previously done work.

Each aspect of the initiated by the President five institutional reforms is well elaborated. This is truly an important an ambitious step for the country. In is important to set high goals for elevating a country to a high level, M. Shaimiyev thinks.

"I have no doubts that the reforms will be successful. It will allow to increase the level of all the people of Kazakhstan. I wonder how the President of Kazakhstan is still motivated and inspired, he has so much energy to set high goals and then reach them during our difficult time," M. Shaimiyev told.

He warmly recalled his working visits to Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan has managed to unite the representatives of different ethnicities and it will manage to become the Eternal Nation, he believes.