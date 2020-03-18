First President’s Fund to donate 200mn tenge for fight with COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Fund of the First President of Kazakhstan will allocate 200mn tenge for fighting the spread of the coronavirus infection in the country, Kazinform learnt from the Elbasy’s website.

The funds are donated at a direct instruction of Nursultan Nazarbayev.

«The state takes unprecedented measures to fight this infection. Domestic business also contributes to this activity. I call our society to back this initiative and manifest social responsibility and unity,» a statement from the Elbasy reads.

The funds will be equally distributed between the administrations of Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities and will be spent on encouraging the medical workers involved in fight with the pandemic, acquisition of additional amount of face masks and sanitizers. A part of the funds will be spent on provision of orphanages and specialized hospitals of Nur-Sultan with food stuffs.

The leadership of the Fund also handed over 50,000 face masks to the health department of Nur-Sultan.