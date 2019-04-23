First Presidential candidate Sadybek Tugel nominated by Uly Dala Kyrandary movement

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Uly Dala Qyrandary (Great Steppe Eagles) Republican Movement became the first to announce its candidate for the 2019 Presidential Election in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the Central Election Commission.

On April 22, in accordance with Article 55 of the Constitutional Law ‘On Elections in the Republic of Kazakhstan', the Central Election Commission received documents of Sadybek Tugel, on nomination of his candidacy for the 2019 Presidential Election from Uly Dala Qyrandary Republican Movement.



Sadybek Tugel was born February 23, 1955 in the village of Amangeldy of Ulan municipality, East Kazakhstan region. In 1982 he graduated from the Faculty of Journalism of the S.M.Kirov Kazakh State University. From 1988 to 1990 he studied at Alma-Ata Higher Party School majoring in Political Science and Sociology.



In different years he worked for Kazakhstan TV and Radio Corporation, as a press secretary of Akmola Mayor, Chairman of My Kazakhstan People's Democratic Movement, Secretary General of the National Equestrian Sports Federation.



From 2002 to 2004 he was a chief of Astana International Press Centre, Director General of Astana Dauysy (Voice of Astana) News Agency.

From 2004 to 2005 he was a chief of a department at the Senate of the Parliament.



He is now Editor-in-Chief of Kazanat popular science journal, First Vice President of the Association of National Sports of Kazakhstan, President of the Federation of National Equestrian Sports of Kazakhstan.