First section commissioner of Astana Expo-2017 participating countries named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The countries, which will partake in the International Exhibition Astana EXPO-2017, have begun to appoint section commissioners.

June 29 the section commissioner of the French Republic Mr. Pascal Loro paid an official visit to Astana, according to the press service of JSC "Astana EXPO-2017 NC". During the visit bilateral meetings were held with the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytrzhan Sagintayev, Mayor of Astana - Chairman of the Board of JSC "Astana EXPO-2017 NC" Adilbek Dzhaksybekov and First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs - Commissioner of EXPO-2017 Rapil Zhoshybayev. The parties have discussed the participation of the French Republic in the International specialized exhibition in Astana. Special attention was paid to the technical issues on the location of the French pavilion, the timing of the construction work, etc. Mr. Pascal Loro expressed hope for further strategic partnership with Kazakhstan. Mayor of Astana - Chairman of the Board of JSC "Astana EXPO-2017 NC" Mr. Dzhaksybekov thanked the French delegation and the Commissioner for taking the initiative and expressed his confidence in the positive results of the cooperation. It is important to note that the French Republic is the first country to appoint a section commissioner. Therefore, the French side will be given the opportunity to select the location for its pavilion. Following the visit Mr. Pascal Loro was invited to attend the second meeting of EXPO-2017 international participants which will take place in November 2015 in Astana. The French side highly appreciated the innovative facilities that will be built on the territory of the exhibition complex and expressed hope that the event will positively affect the development of green technologies in the country.