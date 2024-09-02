First snow falls on Shymbulak in Almaty

The first snow has fallen in the Shymbulak Mountain ski resort, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The Shymbulak Mountain Resort’s cameras show that the middle and upper slopes, including Bogdanovich Glacier, are covered with snow.

Earlier, it was reported that the greater part of Kazakhstan is to brace for unstable weather conditions, bringing rains with thunderstorms, heavy rains in the east, as well as hail and squall. Due to an anticyclone spur, the west and southeast of the country is to enjoy the weather with no precipitation. High wind is to batter the country. Fog is to coat the northwest in the nighttime and morning.