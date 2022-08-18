First snow fell in E Kazakhstan

RIDDER. KAZINFORM First snow fell at a height of 1,870 m above sea level in the city of Ridder, East Kazakhstan, the ridder.city Instagram account reads.

The fog was expected to blanket the north of the region today. Ground frosts are forecast for the east, and northeast of the region in the nighttime, the emergency situations department of East Kazakhstan said. High wind is also set to sweep through the region locally, it said in a statement.









Photo by Alexey Nakonechny