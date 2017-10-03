EN
    11:38, 03 October 2017 | GMT +6

    First snow hits Stepnogorsk

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The first snow has hit the town of Stepnogorsk in Akmola region this morning.

    Mercury has dropped to -1, -2°C in Stepnogorsk at 9:00 a.m. today.

    Some areas of Akmola region have already observed precipitation in the form of wet snow.

    "Light snow has hit the central part of Kokshetau this morning. More precipitation is expected in Kokshetau today," a source at Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national weather service, said.

    Meteorologists predict that snowfall and fog will blanket the region on October 4-5.




    Akmola region Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
