07:15, 03 October 2016 | GMT +6
First snow of the season hits mountains in Almaty
ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The first significant snow of the season hit the slopes in Almaty city on Sunday evening.
Locals were quick to share photos and videos of the first snow via social media.
One of the first videos showing snow in the mountains was shared via official Instagram page of the Shymbulak ski resort.
Instagram user @zhest_kz asked in his video whether snowboarders and skiers can already hit the slopes.
Ну что ж, здравствуй, долгожданный снег ❄️❄️❄️ ❌ Спешим напомнить о том, что с завтрашнего дня 3 октября по 23 октября, все канатные дороги ГК "Шымбулак" закрыты на профилактические работы и подготовку к зимнему сезону ❗️ Все рестораны будут работать в прежнем режиме. Доехать до Шымбулака можно будет на шаттл-басах и Эко-такси. Хорошего выходного дня ✊🏼😉 🎥 @margo_12.12