First snow of the season hits mountains in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The first significant snow of the season hit the slopes in Almaty city on Sunday evening.

Locals were quick to share photos and videos of the first snow via social media.



One of the first videos showing snow in the mountains was shared via official Instagram page of the Shymbulak ski resort.



Instagram user @zhest_kz asked in his video whether snowboarders and skiers can already hit the slopes.