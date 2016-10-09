EN
    12:17, 09 October 2016 | GMT +6

    First snow of the season in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Cold spell forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan brought the first snow of the season to the Kazakh capital Astana.

    Residents of the capital are sharing photos and videos of the first snow. Many motorists are concerned because of the traffic jams that might occur due to black ice.

    According to Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's weather service, the cold front from the Ural Mountains brought the cold spell to Kazakhstan.

    С первым снегом❄️❄️❄️👏🏻☺️ #Спервымснегом #Астана #Казахстан

    Видео опубликовано ⚜🎋🅰🅿️Л🅰⚜ (@karla_bruni90) Окт 8 2016 в 9:53 PDT

    ❄С первым снегом Астана😬 !!! Теплее одевайтесь⛄ #астана #снег #первыйснег #беззвука #astana #snow #9октября #autumn #october

    Видео опубликовано Daniyar Imanov 🌍 (@daniyar.imanov) Окт 8 2016 в 10:16 PDT

    Снег пошёл и значит что то поменялось #казахстан #осень #астана

    Видео опубликовано Alla (@alla_mermaid) Окт 8 2016 в 10:25 PDT

