    09:58, 21 February 2016 | GMT +6

    First stage of election process was successful - Eduard Poletayev

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The first stage of the election process in Kazakhstan was successful, Director of Eurasian World Public Foundation, Political Expert Eduard Poletayev told Kazinform

    In his opinion, the first stage of the election process was constructive and successful. “Six parties held their extraordinary congresses and nominated their candidates. Party lists were compiled. The Central Election Commission, which is well experienced in holding the election campaigns, showed its strong sides. The CEC clearly and quickly explained to us what is going on in the country’s political and party system,” noted the expert.

