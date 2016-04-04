First stage of motocross championship held in Taldykorgan (PHOTO)

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - Last weekend Taldykorgan held 1st stage of the open championship of Kazakhstan in motocross. More than 60 athletes of Kazakhstan and Russia have taken part in the sporting event.

On behalf of the city's administration the participants were greeted by the head of physical culture and sports department Adilet Rymtayev.



It is worth noting that the youngest athlete was 4 years old and the eldest - 60 years old.



Last year the city hosted the first open championship in motocross. As a result the first place went to the Russian team "Moto World", the second place was won by "KTM Agent orange" from Almaty, and the third place was engaged by "Bostandyk RP" team from Almaty city.

