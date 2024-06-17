First state visit of South Korean President to Kazakhstan - New Time explores what agreements were reached

Kazakhstan and South Korea will collaborate on developing rare earth metal deposits, opening universities, and mastering artificial intelligence. Agreements and memorandums in these areas were signed during the three-day state visit of the President of South Korea to Kazakhstan. Additionally, a new Korean bank is set to open in Kazakhstan. More about the outcomes of the South Korean leader's visit in New Time report.

Over the past weekend, nearly three hundred and fifty million Europeans went to the polls to elect seven hundred and twenty members of the European Parliament for the next five years. Voters in 27 countries have elected more far right members to the European Parliament, puling that body more to the right than it has ever been. Balzhan Samigullina followed the elections in Brussels and had exclusive interviews for the report. Details are available here.

Last but not least, recent developments in Kazakhstan highlight steps forward in human rights protection. Artur Lastayev, the Commissioner for Human Rights, reported about an increase in the number of cases addressed and key achievements in safeguarding fundamental rights. Moreover, he reflected on the new law that criminalizes domestic abuse. How will the implementation of this law be monitored in Kazakhstan? Answers to this question are available in an exclusive interview with the Kazakh Commissioner for Human Rights to New Time.

A brand-new project New Time TV program on Silk Way TV Channel is live every Friday. The program is broadcasted in 118 countries for English-speaking audience. New Time TV program is set to deliver the latest political, economic, cultural, and sports news from Kazakhstan and Central Asia. It also features analytical reviews of the leading local and international experts.

Watch “New Time” every Friday on Silk Way TV Channel. Live broadcast is available here, also follow us on our social media platforms.