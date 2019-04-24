First steps in the development of new tourism routes along the Silk Roads

ALMATY. KAZINFORM On 24-25 April 2019 in Almaty the sub-regional coordination meeting on the development of transboundary tourism routes in Central Asia will be organized in the framework of the European Union funded project "Silk Roads Heritage Corridors in Afghanistan, Central Asia and Iran - International Dimension of the European Year of Cultural Heritage".

The project, which is about strengthening the role of culture in sustainable development, aims to improve livelihoods of the communities in the region, including youth and women, through capacity building and the creation of opportunities for income-generation and jobs, the UNESCO Almaty Cllsuter Office's official website reads.

UNESCO will present its approach to the development of sustainable tourism based on the World Heritage sites, as well as the UNESCO/UNWTO Silk Roads Heritage Corridors Tourism Strategy.

During the meeting participants will address issues related to legislation, opportunities for transboundary tourism development, attracting tourists and identifying additional services so as to create high quality experiences for tourists visiting the region. Representatives of ministries of culture and National Commissions of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan for UNESCO, experts on cultural heritage and tourism will attend the meeting.