First team of Kazakhstani rescuers to return home from Türkiye Feb 18

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The first team of Kazakhstani rescuers are to return from Türkiye Saturday, Feb.18, Kazinform reports.

The Kazakh government allocated 1 million dollars in emergency aid as well as sent over 160 tons of humanitarian cargo to Türkiye.

The Kazakhstani rescue team joined search and rescue efforts, saving seven people.

Notably, two major earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş rocked Türkiye last Monday.

President Erdogan declared seven days of national mourning for the victims of the natural disaster.

The death toll from a series of major quakes rocked southeast Türkiye Feb.6 exceeded 35.4 thousand.