First train from Dushanbe arrives in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Monday, the first passenger Dushanbe-Astana train arrived in Kazakh capital, the press service of Passenger Transport JSC reports.

It should be noted that previously there was no direct railway communication between the two capitals. The route will promote the development of tourism during the exhibition EXPO-2017.

The decision to launch the new direct link was made in accordance with an agreement between the management of JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy and SUE Tajik Railway.

After Tajikistan and Karakalpakstan the new train passes through a new Beineu-Saksaulskaya-Zhezkazgan line, facilitating to the increased passenger turnover in this direction.

The 9 cars train leaves from Dushanbe on Thursdays, and Astana-Nurly Zhol on Mondays.

Advance-purchase discounts are available:

45 to 31 days before departure - 58%.

30 to 21 days before departure - 52%.

20 to 4 days before departure - 46%.

Detailed information can be obtained by telephone 105 (single reference service) or at the ticket offices.