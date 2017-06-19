EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:19, 19 June 2017 | GMT +6

    First train from Dushanbe arrives in Astana

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Monday, the first passenger Dushanbe-Astana train arrived in Kazakh capital, the press service of Passenger Transport JSC reports.

    It should be noted that previously there was no direct railway communication between the two capitals. The route will promote the development of tourism during the exhibition EXPO-2017.

    The decision to launch the new direct link was made in accordance with an agreement between the management of JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy and SUE Tajik Railway.

    After Tajikistan and Karakalpakstan the new train passes through a new Beineu-Saksaulskaya-Zhezkazgan line, facilitating to the increased passenger turnover in this direction.

    The 9 cars train leaves from Dushanbe on Thursdays, and Astana-Nurly Zhol on Mondays.

    Advance-purchase discounts are available:

    45 to 31 days before departure - 58%.

    30 to 21 days before departure - 52%.

    20 to 4 days before departure - 46%.

    Detailed information can be obtained by telephone 105 (single reference service) or at the ticket offices.

    Tags:
    Astana Transport KazakhstanTemirZholy Diplomacy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!