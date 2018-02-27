First train loaded with zinc, copper dispatched from East Kazakstan to Novorossiisk

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Yesterday evening a unique train loaded with zinc and copper departed from Novo-Ust-Kamenogorsk. 114 loaded rail cars are headed to the port of Novorossisk and from there it will continue its way to Turkey, Spain, Italy and other foreign countries.

"Delivery is a hot topic for Kazakhstani producers which are geographically remote from the major transport hubs," Head of the Department of Transport and Licensing of Kazzinc Elmira Kabanbayeva commented.

"For the last two years Kazzinc company has been switching to operating cargo traffic containers. The matter is that traditional delivery in covered rail cars is no longer appropriate. Most of the rail cars are not in serviceable condition and are not enough. The advantage of container trains is that the cargo will be at the Russian port within 7 days. The train covers 1,200 km in one day. For comparison average speed of a regular cargo train, which is often made up of different kinds of obselete rail cars, makes only 220 km a day.