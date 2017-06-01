First trains arrive at new railway station in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Nurly Zhol, a new railroad complex, has served its first passengers who arrived by Karaganda-Astana electric train on June 1, 2017, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy press-service reports.

Enhanced comfort electric train "Sary Arka" arrived at the destination station 2 hours and 5 minutes earlier than a usual electric train.





According to Duty Assistant Stationmaster Y.Rymbayev, the young employees working here have an opportunity to fulfill themselves.

"We have undergone a special training and can explain the necessary information to foreign guest. It's a great honor for us to work in railroad industry and make efforts for improvement of passenger service", Rymbayev said.





Passenger trains from Pavlodar, Atbasar, Almaty and Kokshetau are arriving at the railroad complex today. A dozen of other trains are departing to various destinations as well.

The new railroad complex will operate 54 trains including 22 Tulpar-Talgo high-speed ones, 16 standard and 16 shuttle trains.