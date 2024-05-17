First transit flight Incheon – Bishkek – Zagreb arrives at Manas airport

The first transit flight of T`way Airlines Incheon – Bishkek – Zagreb arrived at Manas International Airport on Thursday, Kabar reports.

According to the airport's press service, an entertainment program was prepared for passengers of the transit flight - an ethno-buffet, a photo exhibition and a video exhibition of the sights of Kyrgyzstan. Afterwards there was a performance by the national classical orchestra.

The transit flights will be operated three times a week.

During refueling at Manas airport, 350 passengers will have the opportunity to spend up to two hours in the comfortable conditions of the terminal, taking advantage of the services of cafes, shops, and other advantages of the airport.

According to the Chairman of the Board of Manas International Airport Manasbek Samidinov, this step will raise the prestige of Manas Airport and attract new passengers, making Kyrgyzstan even more accessible to travelers from all over the world. “We are confident that through joint efforts we will be able to reach new heights and contribute to strengthening economic and cultural ties between Kyrgyzstan and South Korea,” he said.