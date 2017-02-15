First Turkvision to take place in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Turkvision Song Contest of modern stage song of the artists from Turkic-speaking countries will take place in Kazakhstan for the first time as part of EXPO-2017, Director of Culture and Art of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan Almaz Nurazkhan.

"Turkvision will be one of the remarkable events of 2017. This contest propagates the common roots of the Turkic people. It will be the first time for this event to take place in Kazakhstan" Almaz Nurazkhan said in the press conference.

Turkvision Song Contest (Turkish: Türkvizyon Şarkı Yarışması) is an annual song contest created by TÜRKSOY in cooperation with the Turkish music channel TMB TV, inspired by the format of the Eurovision Song Contest. The first contest took place in Eskişehir, Turkey. The semi-final was held on the 19 December 2013, with the grand final taking place on the 21 December 2013.