First Uzbek team to join KHL in 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Uzbek Binokor HC will soon join the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), Kazinform refers to uznews.uz.

Binokor will join the KHL after its arena is built. The Humo Arena ice palace will have a seating capacity of 12,000 spectators and is expected to be commissioned in the fall of 2018.

The Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) is an international professional ice hockey league founded in 2008. Currently, it comprises 27 member clubs based in Belarus, China, Finland, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Russia, and Slovakia. The Gagarin Cup is awarded annually to the league playoff champion at the end of each season.