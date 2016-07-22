EN
    20:10, 22 July 2016 | GMT +6

    First Vice Minister of Agriculture named

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kairat Aituganov has been appointed First Vice Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan.

    Earlier, Aituganov served as Vice Chairman of the Trade Unions of Kazakhstan.

    Kairat Aituganov was born on April 12, 1962 in North Kazakhstan region. In 1984, he graduated from the Kokshetau Affiliate of the Tselinograd Agricultural Institute. In 2000, he got a diploma from the Almaty Institute of Energy and Communications.

    In different years he served for the administration of Karaganda region, JSC KazAgro, Agriculture Ministry etc.

