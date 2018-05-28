First Vice PM inspects infrastructure projects in Mangistau and N Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - During the working trip to Mangistau and North Kazakhstan regions, First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin checked the progress made in the implementation of the infrastructure projects under Nurly Zhol Program, and the preparations for the 5th Summit of the Heads of State of the Caspian Littoral States and the 15th Kazakhstan-Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

Askar Mamin highlighted the importance of the Beineu-Akzhigit road project as an infrastructure of regional significance. The 85-kilometer-long highway begins in the village of Beineu and ends at the border to Uzbekistan.

"This project will contribute to the establishment of transit road flows from the countries of Central Asia through the seaports of Aktau and Kuryk towards the Caucasus, Turkey, and Europe," Mr. Mamin said and set the task of ensuring high-quality construction of the road

The First Vice Prime Minister also inspected the construction of the second-stage facilities of the ferry complex at the Port of Kuryk.

Askar Mamin got informed on the construction of the Eastern and Western breakwaters, onshore hydraulic structures of the second phase of the port development, and the Customs Clearance Zone. The local authorities also reported on the implementation of measures for the commissioning of the ferry complex and reconstruction of the Kuryk - Port of Kuryk highway.



At present, the second complex (automotive component) has been launched in a test mode. Since the start of the project, 476 vessel calls have been made, and 2,110,000 tons of cargoes have been handled (including 156 vessel calls and over 634,000 tons of cargoes this year).

In 2018, the total cargo transshipment of Kazakhstan's port infrastructure in the Caspian Sea will reach more than 9 million tons. In Q1 2018, over 2 million 450 thousand tons of cargoes were shipped, increasing 52% year-on-year (1,602,000 tons in Q1 2017).

The same day the First Vice-Premier paid a working visit to North Kazakhstan region in preparation for the 15th Forum of Interregional Cooperation.

Mamin went to the international airport of Petropavlovsk to check the modernization of the terminal and the overhaul of the airport entry road.



The First Deputy Prime Minister also got familiar with the progress of the reconstruction of the overhead road on the section from Petropavlovsk to the border with the Russian Federation (Kurgan) erected under Nurly Zhol Program.

In the region, Askar Mamin inspected the construction of the Palace of Schoolchildren, Zhas Orken residential area, Hilton Shopping and Hotel Complex, and Kyzylzhar Hotel. All facilities will be commissioned in September 2018.

He summarized the results of the inspection and set the tasks regarding holding the 15th Kazakhstan-Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum in Petropavlovsk.

