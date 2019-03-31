First Vice PM - Minister of Finance Alikhan Smailov attended EEC Council's meeting

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Finance Alikhan Smailov took part in a regular meeting of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission on Friday in Moscow, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

The Council members heard the commission's information on the progress in implementation of the EAEU regulations, the concept for the formation of the EAEU common financial market, on negotiations for the conclusion of the EAEU's FTZ agreements with Egypt, Serbia and Israel, the implementation of the Supreme Council Decision No. 72. The draft agenda of the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council scheduled for April 2019 was approved.

The meeting discussed also the obstacles faced by member countries on the domestic markets of the Union. Mutually acceptable decisions were taken on them.



The participants discussed draft joint statement of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council's member states on the occasion of the 5th anniversary of the EAEU Treaty dated May 29, 2014.



The meeting approved the amendments to the Common quarantine phytosanitary requirements for quarantine products and quarantine facilities at the customs border and the customs territory of the EAEU.



Changes will also be made to Section II of the plan for the development of technical regulations of the EAEU and to the technical regulations of the Customs Union, including the technical regulations of the Customs Union "On the Safety of Perfumes and Cosmetics."



The changes will also affect the list of goods for which the Republic of Kazakhstan, in accordance with the commitments made as a condition of accession to the WTO, apply import customs duty rates, which are lower than the customs duties of the Eurasian Economic Union Common Customs Tariff, and the size of such duty rates.



The Council also approved amendments to the Agreement on the procedure and conditions for the elimination of technical barriers in mutual trade with third countries, draft orders of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council "On Liberalization for Individual Service Sectors within the EAEU" and "On EAEU Industrial Policy Council."



In general, the event meets the strategic interests of Kazakhstan and will give a high dynamism of changes and globalization of economic integration processes, will serve aspiration of the EAEU member states to integrate both at the regional and international levels.