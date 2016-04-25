First Vice PM of Kazakhstan meets with Spanish business delegation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today in Ukimet Uyi First Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has held a meeting with the Spanish business delegation, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

During the meeting the sides exchanged views on further strengthening of Kazakh-Spanish relations in the industrial, trade, economic and investment spheres.

Bakytzhan Sagintayev stressed that Spain is an important political and economic partner for the Republic of Kazakhstan in Europe and invited Spanish businessmen to actively explore the market of Kazakhstan. The First Vice Prime Minister expressed his interest in the implementation of joint projects in Kazakhstan, including the use of public-private partnership mechanism.

The sides also noted the high level of bilateral cooperation and considerable potential for expansion of cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting was attended by representatives of companies such as Talgo, Airbus Defense & Space, Eptisa, Ineco, Eurofinsa and more.